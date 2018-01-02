HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court recently directed the endowments commissioner of AP and TTD executive officer to inform the status of the enquiry on a representation made alleging financial irregularities and irregular appointments in the Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) running under the control of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was dealing with a PIL filed by P Naveen Kumar Reddy from Chittoor district seeking directions to the AP government and the TTD to take appropriate action on the representation made by him in Nov last year.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the authorities concerned have failed to take action against the respondent AV Narasimha Rao, CEO of the channel, for the alleged irregularities committed in the management of the affairs of SVBC. Disputing with the above submissions, the counsel for SVBC submitted that there was no scope for any irregularities in the channel. The bench directed the government and TTD to inform the court about the status of the enquiry. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.