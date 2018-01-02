HYDERABAD: The Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Monday launched TSCOP, an internal comprehensive mobile App to facilitate easy access of critical information — anytime and any where — to the police officers through their smart phones and tablets. Speaking to media on Monday, the DGP said as pilot project, the Hyderabad Police initiated HYDCOP and implemented with identified services to cater to the requirements of certain police officers who are assigned with the roles of patrol cars, blue colts, sector SI.

After the App gave results, the state police have expanded its App and launched TSCOP for the state police. “In the TSCOP, as many as 54 features are added for facilitating the police staff from Home guard to IPS officers to keep track of all kinds of information. We have provided tablets to all policemen in districts,” he said.

Explaining about the features, Mahendar Reddy said that emergency response related services, crime prevention related services, crime detection related services, investigation related services, courts and prosecution related services, traffic wing related services, actionable intelligence related services, personnel related services have been added in the App.