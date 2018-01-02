HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga said he would begin a protest fast in Hyderabad on Tuesday in order to exert pressure on State and Centre to take steps to categorise SCs.“Hyderabad city police have not given me permission to sit on deeksha. I will wait till tomorrow (Tuesday) 10 am for the permission. If I don’t get it even by then, I will start my protest fast at an appropriate place chosen by me in Hyderabad,” Krishna Madiga announced on Monday.

The MRPS leader demanded that political parties including the Congress, which supported the SC categorisation issue, must come forward to introduce a Private Member Bill in the Parliament seeking categorisation of Dalits. “If the Centre is not willing to bring in a Bill in the Parliament in favour of SC categorisation, opposition parties should take initiative to introduce the Private Member Bill in the House,” he said.

Madiga, who was in jail for ten days for taking out a rally in Hyderabad on SC reservation issue, wanted to know why the police had shown so much interest to lodge him in prison. “Attempt to murder cases were booked against TRS leaders including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao during Million March protest organised at the time of Telangana movement. Same kind of case was booked against TJAC chairman M Kodandaram.

But, the police, who kept me in jail for organising a rally, have so far not acted on these cases. It shows that the law in the State is selectively applied,” he criticised.The MRPS founder also said that his organisation would approach the High Court and Supreme Court against this “variance” in applying law to the people in the State.