HYDERABAD: An elderly couple living alone was found brutally murdered in their house in Warangal district of Telangana on Tuesday.

The couple, Kanchu Yellaiah (70) and Pullamma (55), are residents of Somidi village in Warangal Rural district. The couple stays alone in the village taking care of their agriculture fields, police said.

Police said unknown persons slit the throat of the couple and then smashed their head with bricks and boulders. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect family disputes behind the killings. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is on.