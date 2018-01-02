HYDERABAD: The 24X7 power supply to agriculture sector commenced at 12.01 am on Monday across the state. Telangana was the only State in the country which was providing free power to farmers round-the-clock for agricultural purposes, the State government claimed.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described that supplying 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free electricity to the farming sector in Telangana, which was just three and half years old, was a ‘marvellous victory’.

The CM hailed that the gigantic task of supplying 24-hour power supply to all the sectors in the State was possible due to the employees of the Electricity organisations. Employees pulled the state from power deficit to power surplus, Rao hailed.Rao congratulated all the concerned and said everyone else in the country looking up towards Telangana State for its revolutionary changes that took place in the power sector. In recognition to the great services rendered by theElectricity employees, a special increment will be given from January 1, 2018.

The CM said the entire people in Telangana state were appreciating the efforts put in by the electricity employees.Hours after the 24X7 power supply started to farmers, Rao held a meeting with Energy officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, Genco, Transco, SPDCL, and NPDCL officials were present at the meeting. At the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated each and every official by personally taking their names.

“People, especially the farmers are very happy to receive a new year’s gift in the form of 24-hour power supply and the electricity employees have doubled their happiness,” the Chief Minister said.

As a token of appreciation, Rao announced a special increment to the electricity employees amidst loud applause from those gathered at the meeting.

“With the supply of 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free power to farm sector, Telangana State will go down in the history as the first state in the country which is supplying 24-hour supply to all sectors. Though it was not mentioned in the TRS manifesto nor ever made any promise, keeping in view the untold misery of the farmers, it was decided to supply 24-hour free power supply. Initially, we thought we will supply 24-hour from February or March 2018.

We are happy that we have started supplying power for the Rabi crops from January 1, 2018. Though certain states are giving 24-hour supply to the farm sector it is restricted a few hours.

In some other states, though 24-hour power is given they are charged. Except the Telangana State, no other state in the country is giving 24-hour free power supply to the farm sector.

“This is not only pride for the Telangana State but also a necessity for the farmers. I have received several congratulatory messages from other states,” the Chief Minister said.

CMD thanks CM

Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao thanked the CM for announcing special increment for the electricity employees. He said the decision taken by the Chief Minister would further inspire the employees and they would work with double the vigour. Prabhakar Rao said that with the guidance and vision of Chandrasekhar Rao, the electricity organisations were able to achieve success and victory.