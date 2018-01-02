HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), in coordination with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has initiated educational tours to different parts of the country for students of the institution. The move aims at encouraging meritorious students belonging to economically backward sections to explore new areas.

This is for the first time that such a tour has been proposed for students as well as the teachers. One such group comprising students from Warangal and Khammam districts have left for Visakhapatnam and Araku on Monday.

TSWREIS runs over 260 residential educational institutions in the state and caters to the needs of marginalised children, especially those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) hailing from rural areas. It is providing quality education to the needy and deprived children on par with other privileged children.

The TSWREIS has recently approached IRCTC for organising educational tours to which the latter has agreed. Officials said these tours would help students enrich their knowledge of places and people they have learned in the classroom. They can gain a deeper understanding of real life situations.

As many as seven groups have been formed. Each group comprises 45 to 50 students selected from three or four districts. Tours for seven groups will be conducted this month. Each tour varies from a minimum of 4 days and 3 nights and maximum of 10 nights and 11 days, sources said.IRCTC will provide train tickets, hotel accommodation, food, sightseeing, road transportation, entry fees and tour guide wherever necessary.