MAHABUBABAD: In the backdrop of police gunning down eight members of CPI (ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy Bata outfit in an encounter at Mellamaduga forest area in Kothagudem district last month, a dalam leader of the banned organisation, Mohammad Rashid alias Venu, surrendered before Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy on Tuesday.

The SP said Rashid had joined the outfit in 2016 and worked in various districts. He decided to surrender after police made an appeal.

The outfit is almost finished as majority of members have either surrendered or were killed in encounters, the SP said. The dalam was formed with 12 members under leadership of Kura Rajanna and Bommani Narasimhulu alias Vishwanth alias Anand.