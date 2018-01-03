HYDERABAD: Left party leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan requesting him to order a judicial enquiry by a sitting judge of high court into the ‘encounter’ at Tekulapalli Mandal that took place on Dec 14, 2017, in which nine persons were killed.

The leaders stated that police had declared nine members working in the name of Chandra Pulla Reddy Bata dead in an encounter during early hours of December 14, at Tekulapalli. Citing media reports, they said the nine people were caught by police, tortured and shot dead.

In the memorandum signed by Chada Venkat Reddy, state secretary, CPI; Potu Ranga Rao, joint state secretary, CPI (ML) New Democracy; DG Narsimha Rao, state secretariat member, CPI(M), and others, they requested the government to constitute a judicial probe to enquire about the facts of the ‘encounter’.

Chalo Nerella on Jan-6

Left parties and civil society organisation members will hold ‘Chalo Nerella’ Padayatra from Siddipet to Nerella in Rajanna-Sircilla on Jan 6. Leaders of the parties stated that six Dalits and those from Backward Castes, were tortured by police in Nerella in July 2017. They demanded that cases be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the district SP and other personnel involved in the incident. They also demanded medical and financial aid for victims.