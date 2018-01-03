HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday constituted the SC/ST Commission with Erolla Srinivas as its chairman and five others as members.

With the appointment, the file related to which was signed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, senior party leader Srinivas’s long wait for a nominated post came to an end. Erolla Srinivas played a key role in the separate Telangana agitation and was the party’s youth wing, TRS Vidyarthi Vibhag president and was also the politburo member of the party.

Srinivas aspired to contest the Warangal MP bye-election which was necessitated following the resignation of Kadiyam Srihari couple of years back for the induction of the latter into the state cabinet. However, Srinivas could not get the party ticket and was waiting for a post since then. Considered close to irrigation minister and KCR’s nephew T Harish Rao, Erolla Srinivas hails from Ghanpur in Chinna Kodur mandal of Siddipet district.

Other members of the Commission

According to an official release from the Chief Minster’s Office, other members of the Commission include Boyilla Vidyasagar from Suryapet district, M Rambal Naik of Rangareddy district, Sunkapaka Devaiah, of Ramnagar in Hyderabad, Kursam Neeladevi of Adilabad district and Chilakamarri Narasimha of Rangareddy district