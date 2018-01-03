HYDERABAD: The mechanical engineering department at Gitam university, Hyderabad, would organise a three-day workshop on ‘Design for Manufacturability’ (DFM) on its campus from March 8-10.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Gitam, Prof N Siva Prasad, on Tuesday said that the focus of the workshop is to identify manufacturing constraints that influence the design of parts and sub-systems.

He said that the participants will be introduced to DFM methodology and will explore specific aspects of DFM, including design for assemble, design for maintenance and design for sustainability.

Participants will also be exposed to the principles based on practical examples from the industry.

This workshop is recommended for anyone involved in product design, manufacturing engineering and manufacturing management.

For registration, fee and any other details one may contact the head of the department of the mechanical engineering branch on mobile number 08455 - 221383.