Government officials organise a campaign to create awareness about insurance scheme for National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) workers at Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday | Express photo

KARIMNAGAR /SIDDIPET: In a first of its kind initiative, National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) workers too are now getting multiple insurance facility from Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. In erstwhile Bejjanki mandal, about 6,000 NREGS workers registered their names for insurance.

NREGS workers of Ganneruvaram mandal in Karimangar district and Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district are getting insurance like other building and construction workers.

Bejjanki ZPTC Tanniru Sharath Rao brought to the notice of authorities that NREGS workers indulged in clay work and were eligible for insurance provided by state government under section 18 of Building and Other Construction workers Act 1996.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Tirukovellur Srinivas started creating awareness among NREGS workers about the benefits of insurance scheme.

MPDO and ZPTC jointly organised meetings in the villages. Women workers will get financial assistance for the marriage of two daughters, `30,000 for each. They can also secure maternity benefit of `30,000 twice. If any NREGS worker dies accidentally, their kin will get `6 lakh under Fatal Accident Relief, and for natural death, they will get `60,000 as relief.

P Mallesham, an NREGS worker from Muttannapet in Bejjanki mandal, got `80,000 as relief after the death of his wife for death relief of his wife Shankaramma. Till now, about 35 NREGS workers got multiple benefits for registering their names at labour department for insurance.

Kin of three workers, who died accidentally, got fatal accident insurance along with funeral expenses. The MPDO said that once a worker pays `110, it will applicable for 5 years and he can get multiple benefits like marriage gift, maternity benefit, disability, natural death and hospitalisation relief.