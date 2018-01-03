KAMAREDDY: The state government’s Sheep Rearing scheme is being implemented with transparency in the Kamareddy district thanks to the proactive efforts of district collector N Sathyanarayana.

The scheme, designed for the overall development of Golla, Kurma, and Yadava communities of the society, provides 75 per cent subsidy to the beneficiary to purchase sheep from the centres allocated by the government. The remaining 25 per cent cost of the sheep is to be met by the beneficiary.

Kamareddy has 274 village and under these village limits, 314 Primary Sheep Breeders Cooperative Societies are functioning. After conducting grama sabhas in the village and mandals, the officials have selected 8,640 beneficiaries for 2017-18. They will select 8, 534 beneficiaries for 2018-19 financial year.

The department concerned has allocated Bidar, Gulbarga, Nanded, and Parbhani districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra for Sheep procurement.

District collector N Satyanarayana has held several meetings and telephone conversations with the respective collectors of the Karnataka and Maharashtra districts to set up an effective coordination for sheep procurement. All the four district collectors have constituted a committee with Veterinary doctors to supervise the procurement process and provide certification for the sheep procured.

A team of MLAs and other officials from the district, along with the district collector, visited the sheep procurement centres in Karnataka and Maharashtra and expressed satisfaction. “This is a way to help officials increase sheep survival in Kamareddy district,” the collector claimed.