HYDERABAD: Deputy CM Mahmood Ali said that the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, that criminalises the practice, has been treated by the State government as a law and order issue and not a religious one. He made the comments in an interview to media organisation The Lede. “The menace of instant triple talaq on Muslim women has been successfully contained in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about permitting 1,300 Muslim women to take Haj pilgrim without a male companion, State BJP executive member Haneef Ali said, “I regard this step taken by the PM as justice done to Muslim women. This was not done either by the past government or All India Muslim Personal Board.”