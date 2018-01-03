KARIMNAGAR: A video showing ASI B Mohan Reddy, who has been arrested and lodged in massive disproportionate assets case, getting VIP treatment has once again triggered off a major controversy here on Tuesday.

The suspended ASI, who was brought to ACB court in a special vehicle from Warangal Central Jail, irked the victims camped on the Court premises.

The video in question showed the tainted ASI getting down from a police vehicle and going inside the Court.

According to officials, Mohan Reddy, who was lodged in Warangal central prison, was brought on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to Karimnagar where four new cases were registered against him in December last year.

Seeking clarification

Meanwhile, ASI Mohan Reddy Victims’ Association president Musuku Mahender Reddy questioned the authorities for spending expenditure and giving VIP treatment to the Under Trail prisoner.

Taking a dig on the VIP treatment, Loksatta Udyama Samstha, which is fighting against Mohan Reddy’s illegal finances, wrote a letter to the DGP, Home Secretary, Director General of Prisons, Hyderabad and Commissioner of Police Karimnagar VB Kamalasan Reddy on behalf of the victims.

Loksatta Udyama Samstha president N Srinivas asked why Mohan Reddy was provided special vehicle by department.

Srinivas alleged the escort police were not in uniform and did not possess any weapons.

He sought for a clarification whether any such provision was applied by Mohan Reddy.

As per rules, DGP intelligence has to circulate a list of persons who are to given protection and escort can be in plain clothes.

He requested the DGP and other officials to look into the case and take appropriate action against the responsible officers.

Special treatment in the past

It may be recalled that in the recent past ASI Mohan Reddy was transferred to Warangal Central Jail from district jail. After an enquiry of Prison higher authorities, the jail authorities granted a special mulakat to his family members to meet him in the Jailer room and special treatment was offered in the district jail.