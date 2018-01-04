HYDERABAD:A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the principal secretary to animal husbandry of Andhra Pradesh to deposit the funds allocated for functioning of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) in all 13 districts of state. Failure to deposit such funds officer himself has to appear before court for, bench said.

The bench was passing this order in PILs filed separately by Animal Rescue Organisation and another complaining that the animals seized by the police in East Godavari district have been dumped in Palmolien Grove without shelter, water and fodder. The petitioners contended that the rules mandate that each district must have SPCA.When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, special counsel for AP told the court that the government had released `60 lakh for SPCAs.The bench directed the senior officer concerned to deposit the same into the accounts of SPCAs.