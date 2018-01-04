HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao visited Budvel and Rajendranagar areas in Rangareddy districts on Wednesday to select a suitable site for the proposed IT Cluster. The minister, along with officials, inspected several sites and said the government would lay the foundation stone for the cluster very soon.

“The Budvel IT Cluster is a prestigious project for us. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the same very soon. About 30 companies are likely to open shop in the Cluster and would create around 1.25 lakh jobs. All 30 companies are likely to become fully operational in the next five years,” Rama Rao said after site inspections.

The minister refused to divulge details of companies that have approached to government, but said that the list includes homegrown technology majors and multinational corporations.The minister directed the officials to take steps to provide basic amenities in the proposed IT cluster after preparing a master plan for the same. Several government organisations had lands in Rajendernagar area and they were not using those lands.

Such government departments came forward to handover the land to start the Budvel IT cluster, Rama Rao said.Accordingly, the ownership of the land would be transferred from the government departments to IT cluster.IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan would convene a meeting with IT, Revenue, Rangareddy district Collector and with the officials of TSIIC on proposed Budvel IT cluster.