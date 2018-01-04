HYDERABAD:Jana Sena chief and leading film actor Pawan Kalyan continues to face the ire of the opposition parties _ the Congress and the Left.Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Wednesday described the Jana Sena chief as a politically immature person and opportunistic leader.

They made these comments while disapproving of Pawan’s recent act of lavishing praise on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing 24X7 power to farmers free of cost.At another press briefing, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that his party was not against the triple talaq bill passed by the Lok Sabha recently. However, he said the bill should be sent to the select committee to make appropriate changes in the provisions so as to make it acceptable to all.