NIZAMABAD:A class VII student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Renjal village in the district R Rajitha, suffered injuries after she jumped off from the second floor of the school building on Wednesday.

According to Renjal Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Rafiuddin, the girl had applied for one week leave to go home, but the school principal rejected her leave application.Instead she asked the girl to take leave for Sankranti because Christmas holidays have just ended and exams were about to begin.

Upset over being denied leave, Rajitha in an attempt to end her life, jumped from the second floor of the school building. The school staff immediately shifted her to Government General Hospital (GGH) here. Both her legs have been fractured in the incident.Nizamabad police have registered a case and further investigation is on.