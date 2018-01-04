HYDERABAD:In order to check the feasibility of constructing a mini airport in Jakranpally in Nizamabad, the Union government is likely to send a technical experts’ team for another round of examination.

The team will conduct a study to examine traffic demand and forecast report and other issues. After submission of the report, site clearance from Ministry of Civil Aviation and No Objection Certificate from Ministry of Defence is expected to be given for the proposed airport.

TRS MP K Kavitha met civil aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday. She submitted a representation to him requesting his department to start the process of granting permission for construction of an airport at Jakranpally, located 30 km away from the Nizamabad city. As per Kavitha’s request, the Union minister is understood to have promised to send an experts team to Jakranpally for conducting feasibility study.

The proposed airport will be spread over Jakranpally, Argul, Kolipyaka, Thorlikonda and Manoharabad villages in the Nizamabad district. The state government has already identified 1,611 acres of land for the airport in these villages.