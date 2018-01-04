HYDERABAD:There's good news for farmers around the ayacut in Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme as water from the Tungabhadra dam is likely to be released soon. Telangana is likely to get 3.5 tmc water from the dam.Farmers under the RDS ayacut have been demanding the government to ensure release of water from Tungabhadra dam. The water release is controlled by an inter-state Board.

Water released from the dam will be utilised for agriculture under the RDS in Telangana and KC Canal in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Water released from the RDS will benefit the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district farmers.Telangana had already submitted an indent to the Board for release of 3.5 tmc water.

However, the delay in release of water was due to non-submission of the water indent by the Andhra Pradesh government.As the neighbouring State was delaying the matter, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday called up his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Devineni Umamaheswara Rao in this regard. Special chief secretary (Irrigation) SK Joshi too called up AP Irrigation secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar and wanted the latter to send the indent to Tungabhadra dam.

Once both the States have submitted their indents, water from the dam would be released by both the States.Andhra has reportedly agreed to submit its water indent, two days after which water would be released, said officials.The Andhra Pradesh would get 5.2 tmc and Telangana would get 3.5 tmc from the dam, officials added.