SANGAREDDY:Some of the staff members of Zilla Parishad office in Sangareddy are in the dock after they were found partying in the ZP chairperson’s guest house on the office premises. The staff allegedly boozed in the guest house in the absence of ZP chairperson Akula Rajamani.

According to officials, the ZP staff on Tuesday night organised a booze party in the ZP guest house and partied till late in the night. A preliminary inquiry by senior officials revealed that one of the staff members hosted his birthday party and invited 10 other colleagues. The party was attended by two senior assistants, two superintendents, four junior assistants and two other employees.

Chairperson Rajamani lives at Narasapur in Medak district and she stays at the guest house whenever she comes to the district headquarters to attend official work or attend meetings. However, with the guest house being vacant for most of the time, some staff members made it a habit to party there, sources said.

As they were partying, media persons got wind of it and rushed there. On seeing the newsmen, the staff ran out of the guest house. The ZP chairperson took the matter serious and directed CEO T RaviKumar to take stern action.