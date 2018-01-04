HYDERABAD:Chennamaneni Ramesh, TRS MLA from the Vemulawada constituency in Karimnagar district, approached the High Court with a plea for quashing the order of the Union ministry of home affairs, cancelling his Indian citizenship and the order rejecting his ‘review petition’ stating that he is not an Indian citizen.

In September last year, the High Court had, while dealing with a petition filed by Chennamaneni seeking suspension of the order of the home ministry issued on August 31, kept the impugned order in abeyance and directed the home ministry to take a decision within six weeks on the review application of the MLA challenging the order of cancellation of his Indian citizenship. On December 13, the ministry rejected his review petition. Aggrieved by the same, he now moved the High Court for relief. The matter is expected to come up for hearing in a day or two.