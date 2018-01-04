HYDERABAD:A day after expressing their concern about the professor Tirupati Rao Committee report to the deputy chief minister and education minister Kadiyam Srihari, HSPA on Wednesday apprised the special chief secretary Ranjeev R Acharya of the flaws in the report.

The parents association highlighted that the committee recommended regulation of fee hike and not the fees itself, the premise on which it was created. “While the secretary refused to comment since she had not gone through the entire report, it was a relief when she said that the govt would not be taking any immediate action on the recommendations of the committee. She added that action will be taken only in due course of time and after having examined the report and related issues in detail,” said Ashish Naredi, a member.

Meanwhile, HSPA joint secretary Ramanjeet Singh had a brief meeting with KT Rama Rao, IT minister, where the minister assured him that he would look into the matter. “When I told him about the report, he said that he was aware of the 10 per cent school fee hike. I told him that it could go up to 15-20 per cent hike. I have requested him to meet us for discussion,” said Singh. KTR also suggested HSPA to meet education minister Kadiyam Srihari. After he was informed that the parents have already approached the minister, KTR is said to assured parents and said “I understand the pain. I will try to do something”.