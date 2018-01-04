HYDERABAD: Municipal administration minister inaugurated first of a series of mega road projects planned for the city, on Wednesday. If the periphery road from Madhapur to Hitec city, just a couple of kilometres away from the minister’s event, is anything to go by, the city is in desperate need of the Strategic Road Development Plan.

The roads here are in a pathetic state, a condition that has existed for at least three months since they were dug up to lay drainage pipelines. It’s compounded by the fact that it’s increasingly used by motorists to avoid traffic leading from Hitec city into Kondapur and Madhapur. The stretch easily is among the worst maintained roads in the city.

“Forget footpaths, there is not even a proper road in this entire stretch,” says K Harini, who stays in a PG accommodation in the area. “This has been the case for the past six months. The area was a nightmare in the aftermath of rains and flooding.” There is a corporate hospital and a cluster of multinational companies across this 1-km stretch.

The issue is no different on the periphery road, that connects to the 100 ft road in the vicinity of the underpass bridge. “This condition is because the roads were dug up to lay drainage pipelines,” says local corporator Shaik Hameed Patel. “It would be laid again soon.”

V Jagadeesh, a resident of Whitefield claims, “The roads in Whitefield were not even laid during Ivanka Trump’s visit as approach is towards the inside.” The issue has been there for eight months now but still there is no response, he added. He was one among many who tweeted to Minister KT Rama Rao to look into poor road conditions in the IT corridor. “Please look into the roads in front of DLF building in Gachibowli. It is filled with potholes,” tweeted another denizen.