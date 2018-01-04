HYDERABAD: The State government has asked Centre to release its share of Rs 125 crore to set up a biodiversity repository and museum in Adilabad district. State forest and environment minister Jogu Ramanna called on Mahesh Sharma Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest and requested the same.

The State had submitted a proposal for the museum to be set up at the cost of Rs 190 crore. The Centre’s share in the project was Rs 125 crore, said Ramanna.Later, Ramanna called Union Law and Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and requested to accord permission for the construction of 15 new BC hostels in Telangana. Ramanna requested the Union Social Minister to include all the BC castes in the OBC category so that they would get a fair share in government jobs. Gehlot informed Ramanna that once the Centre constituted the OBC Commission, then the issue would be resolved.

Ramanna also called on Union tourism Minister Alphons Joseph and requested him to declare Kuntala and Pocherla waterfalls in the Adilabad as national projects. He also called on Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete and discussed the Ramagundam Fertiliser plant and setting up of CCI in Telangana.