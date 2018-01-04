HYDERABAD:Coming to the rescue of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga, who was again kept in jail for sitting on a protest fast, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), TDP and CPI on Wednesday demanded that the state government release the leader immediately. “The government is behaving like a dictator and is ruthlessly quelling the people’s protests in the State. The arrest of MRPS leader Manda Krishna for the second time in a fortnight is the latest example of this,” M Kodandaram said.

“Using repressive measures against those who raise people’s issues is unacceptable in democracy,” TJAC chief added.“Ever since, the state government shut down the Dharna Chowk, the place for public protests, leaders belonging to opposition parties and people’s organisations are not being allowed to organise protests in the State capital,” the TJAC leader said.

Expressing a similar view, TDP politburo member Motkupalli Narsimhulu too asked the State government to release Manda Krishna from jail at the earliest. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy also condemned the arrest of the MRPS leader. Meanwhile, a petition filed by the MRPS leaders seeking bail for Manda Krishna was rejected by a local court on Wednesday.