KARIMNAGAR: In a major breakthrough, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities registered a criminal case against suspended ASI B Mohan Reddy and six others including his wife B Latha.

The case was registered on January 3 but the news came to light after ACB authorities held a press conference here on Thursday.Additional SP of ACB T Sudharshan said that Mohan Reddy lent a give a loan amount `12 lakh to Potharla Gattaiah aka Sodala Gattaiah, who hails from Kothirapur in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, Gattaiah mortgaged his building, taking advantage of the situation Mohan Reddy registered a benami sale deed on Ittireddy Sangeetha’s name in 2013. Gattaiah paid the loan at an interest of `48,000 every month till 2015. Later, he asked Mohan Reddy to return the mortgaged asset but the latter declined to do so. In addition to this, Mohan Reddy threatened Gattaiah to pay another `20 lakhs.

He also tried to grab Gattaiah’s house worth `40 lakhs.Based on Gattaiah’s complaint with ACB authorities, a case was registered against B Mohan Reddy, his wife Latha and other family members including Ittereddy Sripal Reddy, Ittereddy Srilatha and others.