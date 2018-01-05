HYDERABAD: Despite orders issued by the High Court to implement the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and follow a set of guidelines issued in late 2016, the tradition of cockfights continue to take place in Coastal Andhra region. The Court also recently reiterated the same, and questioned why the 2016 direction is not being implemented. The guidelines include that the AP Government should constitute Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in all districts by January 31. Apart from this, the district collectors, particularly of West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur, shall constitute joint inspection teams who will identify places where such events are proposed to be held, among other things mandated.

Since 2014, the matter in relation to cock fights has been pending before the High Court. This matter has been taken up several times by the High Court and also the SC. In late 2016, the High Court gave directions to AP State Government about the steps they need to take to prevent cock fights from taking place. NG Jayasimha, managing director of Humane Society International/India informed, “The Court while reiterating this fact has also issued a show cause notice to collectors and station house officers about why a contempt of court should not be initiated against them for not following the 2016 direction. They also sought a report from the chief secretary by January 20.”

The NGO which has been fighting for the implementation of the Act, while on the ground in 2017 have found that the law is being violated by public servants blatantly. For example, it was found that these fights are being inaugurated by political leaders in the districts. At the same time, school grounds are being converted into grounds for these events.

“In some places, we found that they were being conducted beside police stations and no action is being taken by the police officials,” said Jayasimha. These events directly affect people and families, he added. The men, who gamble invest all their earnings after the harvest season. This leaves nothing for the family and a number of women self help groups have been mobilised who also moved to the Court for a ban on the practice.

Jayasimha also argued that the AP Government which has been demanding for a separate High Court should do so only when they can respect and implement directions issued by the Court. They have also met with a number of officials who have been stating that the Act is being implemented, but the reality is the complete opposite. The organisation has urged public to use their tip line -- 88991 17773 and also make use of the AP Police app to report events this year.

AP govt will be held responsible: HC

Making it clear that its order passed in 2016 to prevent cockfights has to be implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government without fail, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the chief secretary and director general of police of AP state to file a detailed report informing about the steps taken by them to prevent cockfights during Sankranthi. “The government will be held responsible if there is any violation of the court order. Both the state chief secretary and DGP will be held personally responsible for lapses...When hundreds of crores of rupees were changing hands during the cockfights, you claim of seizing `9.75 lakhs. This menace has spread to various districts of the state as the officials are not discharging their duties properly. This time we will test the sincerity of the officials in preventing cockfights,” the bench said.