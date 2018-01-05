HYDERABAD: Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy of the Hyderabad High court on Thursday said that the court will hear the arguments on Friday in a case filed by advocate P Trinadh Rao who was prevented from visiting Vakapally village in Visakhapatnam regarding a criminal case. He challenged the case registered against him before the High Court.

The tribal women of Vakapally who charged the Greyhounds for raping them in 2007 requested the authorities to appoint advocate Trinadh Rao as special public prosecutor to conduct trial before the 11th additional district sessions judge cum special court under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Vishakhaptnam court. On Dec 29 while he was going to Vakapally village the police intercepted his car and alleged that he is carrying the photographs of the accused. The police alleged that he was moving in remote Maoist areas without permission.