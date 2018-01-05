HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the High Court on Thursday permitted the managements of cinema theatres in Telangana and AP to hike ticket rates till governments take a decision on fixing the rates.The court took note of the non-responsive attitude of both state governments regarding the framing of scientific parameters for fixing prices of cinema tickets. The court directed theatre owners to inform the same to the authorities concerned before collecting increased prices.

Justice SV Bhatt passed this interim order on a batch of petitions filed by the managements of cinema theatres seeking permission to hike ticket prices. The petitioners pointed out that no decision was taken by both the state governments on the issue despite an order of the High Court to frame guidelines by March 30 last year.