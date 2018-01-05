HYDERABAD: In a significant development, senior IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam has got relief in the Emaar scam case that took place during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile united AP state. The High Court on Thursday quashed the CBI case against the senior officer in Emaar scam case. There was no clear evidence for the CBI’s allegations with regard to Emaar project.

The petitioner had only implemented the decision taken by the council of ministers on the project, and his decision had not made the other accused in the case to benefit in any manner, the court said. Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was allowing the petition filed by Subrahmanyam, the then vice-chairman and managing director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, seeking quashing of the case registered against him by CBI.