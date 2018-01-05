PEDDAPALLI : In a shocking incident, two persons were arrested after a video of the duo allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl surfaced on Thursday. Though the incident took place nearly a month back, it came to light after the video of the act went viral on social media. According to police, the incident took place when the 16-year-old went to collect firewood on the outskirts of Kadambapur village under Sultanabad Circle Police Station limits.

Police said that the accused duo, Peddi Nagesh and Bandi Srinivas both aged around 21 years, took her to a secluded place and allegedly sexually assaulted her one after the other. They recorded the assault on their phones and later uploaded on a porn site, which later went viral. The accused duo belonged to Markandeya colony in Sultanabad mandal headquarter. After leaarning about the incident through the video, the parents of the minor girl grilled the accused before the panchayat members. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused hailed from agriculture-based family. Based on the complaint made by parents of girl, police registered cases under Nirbhaya Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC,ST Atrocity Act against the duo and investigation is underway. Sultanabad CI A Ramulu said that they have sent the girl to Peddapalli area hospital for medical examination. It is learnt that police took the two accused into custody and are likely to remand them after investigation.