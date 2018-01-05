HYDERABAD: Despite a number of initiatives started by the Telangana government to help youth develop the skills and make them industry ready, there is very little being done for the most vulnerable age groups. Those working towards strengthening adolescent education in the state, have been stressing for a long time that there are no educational and skill development policies in place for those falling in the age group of 14 to 18.

The Right to Education Act, which mandates free and compulsory education stops at the age of 14. “This, for many years now, has been the main reason why children drop out once they reach 7th or 8th standard. Once this happens, they are forced to get married. Getting trafficked, indulging in child labour are some of the other dangers,” pointed out Ramesh Reddy, from Mahitha, an organisation that works for the development of adolescent girls.

According to the Statistical Year Book Data of the Telangana Government, the dropout rate has decreased in the last two years, but only marginally. The overall dropout rate in the erstwhile 10 districts was 37.56 in 2014-15, which fell to 36.99 per cent in 2016-17. The State offers a number of skill development courses across several schemes, however, only those who are above the age of 18 are eligible for these courses.

The Department of Employment and Training, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship offers training in 32 different trades and is open to people of various age groups, starting at 14 years. However, officials tell that majority of those who enroll in these courses fall in the age group of 18 to 40.

PMVK too has less courses for age group 14-18

Out of the 57 courses under the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana(PMVK) , only seven courses give chance to those who have studied only till Class 5 and 8. The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge set up by the state government to ensure that students are equipped with the skills suitable for industry is limited to students above the age of 18.