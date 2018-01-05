HYDERABAD: In a daring daylight robbery, three knife-wielding persons robbed a man of his bike and wallet on Jubilee Hills on Wednesday. Several passersby watched as mute spectators even as the man tried to resist. The entire episode was recorded by CCTV installed at the place.

According to police, Yadagiri, an office boy in Balaji distributors, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10 waiting for his colleague Rajendra Mishra, who came to Sagar Cements office located there. While Rajender went inside the office Yadagiri was sitting outside on his bike (TS 09 EW 8970).

screen grab of the video showing knife-wielding gang attacking the man

While he was waiting three unidentified miscreants pushed him from the bike and two of them got on the bike. The third person, who was brandishing a knife, threatened Yadagiri and even tried to attack him and the trio sped away on the bike. Yadagiri tried to shield himself with his helmet and threw the helmet at the fleeing miscreants hitting one of them, police said.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against the miscreants. Detective Inspector K Mutthu said they have intensified the probe to identify the miscreants based on CCTV footage. Special teams were formed to nab the accused.