HYDERABAD: Telangana, along with Andhra Pradesh, continue to hold the top slot for the maximum number of private unaided colleges, reveals the All India Survey for Higher Education 2016-17 report that was released on Friday. Of the total number of colleges in the two Telugu states, 81 per cent are privately managed, which is several notches above the pan-India figure of 77.8 per cent. In the last AISCHE Report for 2015-16 too, the two states accounted for 80 per cent of private-unaided colleges as against the 78 per cent of institutions across the country. The college density or number of colleges per lakh of 18-23 years population shows that for every 2,370 colleges there exist 59 colleges in TS as against the national average of 28.

District-wise too Hyderabad takes the third slot with 487 colleges, followed by Rangareddy at fifth position with 395 colleges. Bengaluru and Jaipur lead with 1,025 and 635 colleges respectively. Telangana also has a sizeable foreign student population, fifth in the country with 3,461 such students.

Gross enrollment ratio

While GER in higher education in India was 25.2 per cent in 2016-17, Telangana recorded a GER of 35.8 per cent, way above the national average. In fact, in the last seven years the GER of the state has increased from 33.1 per cent in 2012-13 to 35.8 in 2016-17. There has, however, been a slight fall of 0.5 per cent in the GER from 2015-16 to 2016-17. Another interesting pattern seen during this period is that of the female GER. While pan India figure is 24.5 per cent, Telangana has seen a 4.3 per cent rise in number of females enrolling in higer education — from 29.3 in 2012-13 to 33.6 in 2016-17. At 34.1 and 32.7, the GER for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively has also improved during the 2012-13 to 2016-17 period by 1.9 per cent for SC and 5.7 per cent for STs. This again is way above the national average of 21.1 for SC and 15.4 for ST. Unfortunately, the GER for females in ST category is dismal at 28.3 per cent. However, what is encouraging is that in seven years this figure has incrased by 6.7 percent.

With regards to enrollment of Muslims, from 89,524 in 2012-13 the figure has increased to 1,16,803 in 2016-17. Of these, 48,670 are women. Enrollment of persons with disability continues to be low with only 3,081 such persons across state enrolled in higher education. Of these, 1,101 are females. TS has 40,18,650 people in 18-23 age group of which 20,02,810 are male and 20,15,840 female.

More from the AISHE report

The country has only 9.3 per cent colleges for women

Only 2.6 per cent colleges run PhD programmes Girls constitute 46.8 per cent of total enrollment which is 16.7 million as against 19 million boys

Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education is 25.2 per cent

Share of women lowest in IITs, NIT and IIT