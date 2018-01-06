HYDERABAD: While submitting a representation to Governor ESL Narasimhan against alleged atrocities by sand mafia in the state, senior Congress leaders including former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana and former MP Mallu Ravi cornered him over increasing activities of sand mafia. “Your are backing the government, even if it adopts repressive measures towards the opposition parties. You have become governor only because of the generosity of Sonia Gandhi and the then prime minister Manmohan Singh,” Satyanarayana reportedly said when Narasimhan found fault with the Congress leaders backing MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga for taking out a rally in Hyderabad.

However, Raj Bhavan denied these reports. “The Congress delegation came to the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor. It was a cordial meeting. The Governor said he will look into their memorandum. The dignity and neutrality of the Raj Bhavan will always be maintained,” press secretary to Governor stated in a release. Earlier, led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders met Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

They submitted a memorandum to him urging him to direct the government to rein in sand mafia. The Congress leaders also gave another memorandum to the Governor alleging that Manda Krishna Madiga’s arrest was illegal.According to Congress leaders, who were part of the delegation, Governor objected to some comments made by Congress leaders against the government over sand mafia and the arrest of Krishna Madiga. “Was there any discipline during your regime? I was almost attacked by opposition members when I was addressing the Assembly,” the Governor said.

“I am not a small kid. Please respect the dignity of my post. Please don’t cast aspersions on Raj Bhavan,” the Governor reportedly said. Satyanarayana and Mallu Ravi, retorted saying, “We are also not small kids. We are all senior politicians and have been in public life for several years.’’

Meanwhile, N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the state government to keep a tight rein on the sand mafia in the state.

“IT minister KT Rama Rao tweets on international affairs, but remains ignorant about issues concerning his department. He doesn’t react to atrocities committed by sand mafia in the state,” the TPCC chief said, after submitting a memorandum to the governor ESL Narasimhan. In the memorandum, he requested the Governor to direct the government to take steps to control the activities of sand mafia.