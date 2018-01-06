HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy, who collected preliminary information about the prevalent Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and other law and order issues during his tour to the districts in the state, is likely to give a power-point presentation on LWE, terror related issues in a three-day long DGP’s conference to be held at the Border Security Force (BSF) campus in Tekanpur of Madhya Pradesh from Saturday.

Mahendar Reddy, who left for Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening to participate in the DGP’s conclave, is understood to have prepared a report regarding various issues including Maoist activities, encounters that took place in the state, measures taken out to prevent terror and extremist activities and other law and order issues.

Since the venue of DGP’s conclave would be a place for thorough discussions on three aspects namely terrorism, extremism and cyber crime, the DGP is likely to discuss the issues related to cyber crime taking place across the state. He would also explain about the recently set up technology initiatives in the state.

Sources told Express that the State police have brought a number of reforms, especially introducing latest technology in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda commissionerates that are giving good results in detecting crime.

The DGP would also explain about the model police stations being maintained under District Police Stabilisation Plan (DPSP) in various districts, security provided at the major irrigation projects, CCTV installation project in Hyderabad and neighbouring commissionerates and usage of technology by introducing the TS COP Mobile App, an internal mobile application for internal usage by police officials in getting information about criminals and detecting cases.

In the three-day-long DGP’s conference, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be participating, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval would interact with the DGPs and other senior officials on issues ranging from cyber crime, LWE and terrorist activities.