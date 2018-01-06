HYDERABAD: In a relief to Koneru Madhu, son of Koneru Rajendra Prasad, another accused in the Emaar scam case, the High Court on Friday quashed the case registered against Madhu by the CBI in connection with the Emaar scam that took place during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime in the erstwhile united AP state.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, while allowing the quash petition filed by Koneru Madhu in March 2016, pointed out that the CBI had not properly evaluated the material filed in the final report of the case.

The judge, in his order, said that the allegation of depositing some amounts into the bank account of the petitioner was not as per his instructions and that he was not privy to the criminal conspiracy. Mere father-and-son relationship cannot be cited to claim that he was a party to the crime. There was no evidence to prove the petitioner’s involvement in the crime, the judge said while quashing the case.