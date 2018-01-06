HYDERABAD: IN a shocking turn of events, it has been found that some fraudsters are diverting the `1 per kg rice supplied through fair price shops and selling the same to the Civil Supplies Department.

Based on a tip-off, the department officials conducted raids on godowns from where millers were selling the PDS rice to government. The criminals were caught red handed. The godown in-charge was removed from service and civil supplies commissioner CV Anand has ordered criminal cases against two rice millers from Nagarkurnool involved in the illegal sale. The millers have been blacklisted and purchase of state pool rice from Nagarkurnool mills suspended.

As there was a shortage of stock, government was purchasing 6 lakh tonnes of raw rice for PDS and 1.5 lakh tonnes of fine rice from millers to supply for midday meals and social welfare schemes. The process was conducted through tenders. The enforcement wing and technical teams conducted raids on godowns and they noticed irregularities in Nagarkurnool and Sircilla districts. In Sircilla, some of the rice millers were supplying inferior quality rice to government.

During raids, officials found that rice stored in Jadcherla CWC godown was from two mills of Nagarkurnool. The rice was PDS rice, which was taken from ration shops, recycled and again sold to government.Officials found 1,080 bags (each 50 kg) of PDS rice and it’s value was estimated at `15 lakh. Sriramulu of Srinivasa Rice Mill, Mallesh of Venkateswara Rice Mill from Nagarkurnool were involved in this illegal sale, officials said.

In each lorry (400 to 500 bags) some recycled rice bags were mixed up so that nobody can recognise it. In all, 1,080 bags containing PDS recycled rice were mixed up with fine quality rice. Anand ordered the two rice millers to appear before him at his office, but they did not turn up. After checking the electricity bills of the mills it was found that they were not milling the rice. An investigation was ordered to find the source of the rice.

After implementation of ePos system, transporting of PDS rice to black market has become impossible. Keeping this in mind, millers started purchasing rice in advance from the ration shops and stocked the same. Officials recognised that after recycling the PDS rice that millers delivered to government.