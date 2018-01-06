HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the High Court on Friday set aside the order of a single judge who had declared as unconstitutional the stand of the government authorities that compensation would be paid at `6 lakh per acre to those who willingly give up their lands and at the revised rate of `85,000 per acre if their land was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act 2013. It was for the authorities to decide the market values and the courts cannot intervene in such issues, the bench observed.

Besides, the bench made it clear that it would not intervene with the order of the single judge who found fault with the proceedings of the Siddipet district collector with regard to revision of market value of the lands in villages of the district. The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice G Shyam Prasad, passed this order. The bench suggested that the government file stay vacate petition before the single judge if it had any objection to the impugned order.