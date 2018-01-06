HYDERABAD: As the next Assembly elections draw nearer, all major political parties in the state have intensified their political activities. They have created a ‘poll-like’ atmosphere in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.From the ruling party TRS, IT minister KT Rama Rao has begun holding whirlwind tours across the state, probably to ready his party cadres for the next Assembly polls, besides expediting development projects. KTR, who visited his Assembly segment Sircilla on Thursday, inaugurated various development projects in the state capital on Friday. Later, he addressed party cadre at the TRS state headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, here and asked them to widely publicise the state government’s achievements in the past three years as elections are nearing.

Sources said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too has asked all his party MLAs and MPs to start touring their respective constituencies extensively so as to publicise government schemes in the coming days. Further, the pink party has already decided to organise public meetings district-wise from next month to publicise welfare schemes.

The principal Opposition party, the Congress, which has been undertaking a series of agitations on people’s issues for the past few days, on Friday called on governor ESL Narasimhan and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking action against sand mafia in the state. Leaders belonging to the Left Parties and TJAC held another meeting in Hyderabad and announced that they would undertake padayatra from Siddipet to Nerella from January 6, seeking justice for Nerella victims, “who were subjected to third degree torture by the police for questioning the atrocities of the sand mafia.”

Likewise, the BJP state leadership is learnt to have got indications from Delhi that the Centre might go for early polls. Hence, the saffron party too decided to step up its attack on the government. “We will hold our next round of agitations on people’s issues after Sankranthi,” BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Similarly, the TDP too held two-day training classes for its cadre in order to ready them for next elections. The yellow party will launch “Palle Palle ku TDP” programme on January 18 across the state.