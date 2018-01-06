HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram is likely to announce his proposed political party by the end of January. Sources said that Kodandaram had completed the consultations process within the TJAC with regard to the name, shape and structure of the party. He even elicited the views of his well-wishers, friends, students’ union leaders and leaders of employees’ unions. During the consultations process, 90 per cent TJAC members backed his decision to float a political party, whereas the remaining 10 per cent cautioned him against taking political plunge.

Now, the TJAC chairman is learnt to have made up his mind to enter politics. “The former professor is of the view that if a political party is not floated, the government will not allow the TJAC leaders to undertake even minor protests on people’s issues. He strongly feels that even though the TJAC has no money and muscle power to compete with established political parties, launching a political outfit is the only solution to organise protests against government’s failures Hence, Kodandaram has decided to announce the new political party by the end of this month,” a senior member of the TJAC told Express.



The TJAC leader further recalled that earlier, Kodandaram was thinking of launching the political party either in coming February or March. But, as there are indications from Delhi that the Centre might hold simultaneous polls to both the LS and the state Assemblies in September or October this year, he decided to announce the party this month, he said.