HYDERABAD: Upset about a large number of flexis and posters belonging to TRS and MIM appearing on the Moosarambagh main road, a fine of `50,000 has been slapped on Moosarambagh corporator T Sunaritha Reddy of the TRS and a fine of `25,000 on former corporator Mohd Aslam on the directions municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao.

Rama Rao instructed the officials to fine the leaders on Friday when he found flexis during the inauguration of an indoor stadium at Malakpet and other places, Braille Loius Park for persons with disabilities and water reservoirs, he, along with city mayor Bonthu Rammohan, found a large number of flexis and banners welcoming the minister, MLAs and other dignitaries on the roads leading to the inauguration venue. The mayor brought this to the notice of the minister.

Rama Rao took strong objection to the violation of rules and immediately asked

GHMC officials to slap penalties on Sunaritha Reddy and Mohd Aslam.

The banners and flex boards were later removed under the supervision of deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin.

The corporator paid the fine, which was slapped under Section 674, 402, 596 of HMC Act 1955, by cheque.

KTR inaugurates several water reservoirs

Rama Rao also inaugurated seven water reservoirs under HUDCO scheme. He complimented city water board managing director M Dana Kishore and his team for completing the Rs.1,900-crore Hudco-aided water supply improvement and distribution project in record time.Speaking at Sahebnagar, near BN Reddy Colony, Rao said the board had taken up water supply improvement in all municipal circles around Hyderabad including World Bank-aided Malkajgiri project.

Braille park inaugurated

A first-of-its-kind National Park for Special Needs (Louis Braille park for persons with disabilities) was inaugurated at Nalgonda Crossroads by the minister. The park was developed in an area of 1.03 acres. He also unveiled the statue of Sir Louis Braille. The special needs park is designed and developed in barrier-free environment with physiotherapy facility, medicinal plants and recreational material.