HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate education has directed parents not to pay any extra amount to college managements that are promising good marks to the students in lieu of huge sum of money. The TSBIE on Friday issued the circular stating that it had been receiving complaints via phone calls and emails from the students and parents that the college management were collecting huge amount from the students on the pretext that good marks in the ensuing practical examinations would be given to them. Meanwhile, in other developments...

Summative Assessment II for classes I to IX will be held from April 2-9 and pre-finals for class X from Feb 16-28

TSPSC has extended deadline to submit TRT applications till January 7