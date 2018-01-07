HYDERABAD: Saroornagar Police booked cases against the management of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Kothapet and also the dance master for beating up students for not following instructions.

The school management was preparing the students for cultural events for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. As some of the students could not follow the instructions, they were allegedly beaten up by the instructor.

Express is in possession of a video, in which at least 10 children have shared that the dance master beat them up while preparing for Republic Day celebrations. One of the student Akshaya received bruises.

“Based on a complaint by the student’s uncle, we have registered cases against the school management and the dance master under Juvenile Justice Act. The dance master is absconding and investigation is on,” police said.