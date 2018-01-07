HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against health minister C Laxma Reddy, Congress leader A Revanth Reddy said Laxma Reddy was not a doctor, but a quack.“I am challenging the health minister to show the certificates of his medical degree. I am repeatedly telling that Laxma Reddy is a Munna Bhai RMP and not a real doctor,” the Kodangal MLA said, at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Revanth alleged that in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission during 2004 Assembly polls, Laxma Reddy had stated that he had completed graduation in Homeopathy from Gulbarga University in 1988. But, in another affidavit submitted to the Election Commission during 2014 Assembly polls, the university name was specified differently and he stated that he completed his medical course in 1987, Revanth said.