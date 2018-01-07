HYDERABAD: Stepping up attack on governor ESL Narasimhan, the principal opposition party, Congress, advocated for abolition of “the institution of governor” in the country, a demand which was earlier repeatedly made by TDP founder NT Rama Rao first and later by N Chandrababu Naidu, when the Congress was in power at the Centre.A day after they had reportedly picked up a heated argument with the governor during their meeting with him held at Raj Bhavan on Friday, Congress party leaders such as ex-Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana, V Hanumantha Rao, Mallu Ravi, Ponnam Prabhakar and others on Saturday ‘competed’ with one another to bash the governor.

Sarve Satyanarayana, who had reportedly flown off the handle and lambasted the governor on Friday over the issue of sand mafia and arrest of MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga, on Saturday visited Krishna Madiga at Chanchalguda jail and expressed solidarity with the latter. Soon after visiting the MRPS leader, Satyanarayana went ballistic at Narasimhan. “Governor Narasimhan is behaving like a TRS leader. He has become a yes-man to the ruling party. He is outrightly backing the government. When we had tried to explain to him about the anti-people’s policies of the state government, he did not give a patient hearing. Instead, he asked us to support the government,” the Congress leader said.

“Yesterday, the governor asked us not to speak against CM KCR and his son and minister KT Rama Rao. Whom should we approach when the Constitutional head is solidly backing the undemocratic measures of the state government?” the former Union minister questioned. He then demanded that the governor be recalled immediately and the “institution of Governor” be abolished forever.

Expressing similar views, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao too requested the Centre to remove Narasimhan from the governor’s post. “The governor’s working style has become controversial. He is doing nothing except openly singing paeans to the ruling establishment. It is high time that Narasimhan be recalled,” Rao said, while addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Governor inquires about VRA’s death

A day after the alleged arguments that broke out with the TPCC delegation over the Karegaon sand mafia mowing a VRA, the office of governor ESL Narasimhan is said to have inquired into the facts of the incident that took place in Karegaon village of Pitlam Mandal in Kamareddy district. Meanwhile, the police reiterated that the death of VRA B Sailu was no way related to sand mafia and the victim was heavily drunk when the accident took place.