HYDERABAD: Perform or perish is the new mantra when it comes to executing the irrigation projects in the state. With the state government serious on constructing irrigation projects on a war footing, the contracting agencies are now on their toes to finish the works in time. On Saturday, irrigation minister T Harish Rao, who took stock of the construction of Chanaka-Korata inter-state irrigation project works, found that the works were not going on at the desired pace.

Expressing concern over the delay, Harish Rao warned that if 1,000 cubic metres concrete works were not done daily, the contracting agency would be changed. He gave a 15-day deadline to the contracting agency to expedite the works. “If there is no progress, government will take action against the contracting agency as per the agreement clauses,” Harish Rao warned. He also directed the officials to complete certain barrage works before March.

The design of surge pool, delivery system works, pressure pipeline should be finished before January 15, Rao said. Since there was problems in acquiring land for laying electricity lines at 11 locations, the minister called up forest minister Jogu Ramanna and requested him to resolve the issue in Adilabad within the next three days. Meanwhile, at a review meet on Mid-Manair project, Harish Rao directed the officials to complete the technical works before February 15. He directed the officials concerned to take stern action against those who gave false affidavits for land compensation claims under the Mid-Manair project. “Ensure that there are no malpractices in paying the compensation to oustees,” he said. He directed the officials to register criminal cases against Mandal officers who gave false affidavits for land compensation.

Meanwhile, Sircilla-Rajanna district collector Krishna Bhaskar told the minister that they had constructed around 3,000 houses so far for a total of 7,419 oustees who lost their houses. Construction of another 1,500 houses is under progress.

Harish reviews KLIS works ‘live’ from Hyd Hyderabad: The Irrigation Minister conducted a live review of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. There was a live screen at Jala Soudha, connected to the cameras fixed at various work sites of KLIS. On Saturday, the Irrigation Minister had a live review from the screen and interacted with the officials on site. Harish Rao conducted a live review of Annaram barrage work.