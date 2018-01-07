RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/SIDDIPET : Even as the Congress was cornering the state government over the alleged atrocities of sand mafia, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram too stepped up offensive against the ruling establishment over the same issue by undertaking a padayatra from Siddipet to Nerella along with leaders of Left Parties on Saturday.



After reaching Nerella village in the district on foot from Siddipet, along with CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and others, Kondandaram alleged that sand mafia was ruling the roost in the state with the backing of the top persons in the government. “There is a need to fight against the sand mafia, which is looting the natural resources of the state with the backing of the government. Our fight will continue till justice is delivered to Nerella victims,” he said.