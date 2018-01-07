KARIMNAGAR: University Grants Commission (UGC) team would soon visit Satavahana University (SU) to inspect and ensure 12-B status to the university. Disclosing this, University Registrar M Komal Reddy told Express that Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar along with Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman T Papi Reddy, vice-chairman V Venkataramana met UGC chairman Dharmendra Pal Singh on Friday in New Delhi and urged him to grant 12-B status to Satavahana University.

The UGC chairman responded positively to their request and assured that he would send UGC team shortly, the university registrar said. In the past, the university had applied for UGC recognition but in vain, due to shortage of academic staff as per norms.

As per their norms, recently about retired academic staff were recruited as 8 assistant professors and the state government had also given permission to fill up 40 vacancies towards academic side in the university. With afresh report, they have again applied for UGC recognition.All varsities which were established along with SU in the state in 2008 got 12-B status except SU. Once it gets the status, funds would start flowing from Centre.